Insider Buying: Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Insider Purchases 7,500 Shares of Stock

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN – Get Rating) insider Joe Vorih acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £25,125 ($30,358.87).

Genuit Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LON:GEN opened at GBX 341.50 ($4.13) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £850.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,797.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 389.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 436.18. Genuit Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 330 ($3.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 765 ($9.24).

Genuit Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 4.10 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuit Group’s payout ratio is 64.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genuit Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Genuit Group from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 530 ($6.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

