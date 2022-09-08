Insider Buying: Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF) Insider Buys 18,654 Shares of Stock

Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Rating) insider Ivor Gray bought 18,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £19,959.78 ($24,117.67).

Macfarlane Group Price Performance

MACF stock opened at GBX 108.76 ($1.31) on Thursday. Macfarlane Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 99.63 ($1.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 146 ($1.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £172.21 million and a P/E ratio of 1,188.89.

Macfarlane Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.90 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

