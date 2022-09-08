Insider Buying: WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Insider Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) insider Annette Court bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,393 ($16.83) per share, with a total value of £41,790 ($50,495.41).

Shares of LON:SMWH traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,398 ($16.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,429.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,468.14. The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -51.97. WH Smith PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 1,259.71 ($15.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,809.50 ($21.86).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,840 ($22.23) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($26.34) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WH Smith to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,760 ($21.27) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,074.29 ($25.06).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

