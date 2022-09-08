Insider Selling: MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF) Insider Sells 124,991 Shares of Stock

MA Financial Group Limited (ASX:MAF – Get Rating) insider Andrew Pridham sold 124,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$5.41 ($3.78), for a total value of A$676,201.31 ($472,868.05).

MA Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.09.

MA Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from MA Financial Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. MA Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

MA Financial Group Company Profile

MA Financial Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It operates through Asset Management, Lending, and Corporate Advisory and Equity segments. The Asset Management segment manages funds for institutional, high net worth and retail investors, real estate, hospitality, credit, listed equities, private equity, and venture capital.

