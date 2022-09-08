Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $357,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 2.4 %

CP stock opened at $75.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.17 and its 200 day moving average is $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $69.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $64.37 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

