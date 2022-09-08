Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $539,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,184 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Adobe by 8.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 26.5% in the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,157,000 after buying an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Adobe by 6.9% in the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Stock Up 3.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $379.72 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $177.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $399.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.