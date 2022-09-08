Insight Advisors LLC PA Raises Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,957 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 67.0% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,106 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,757,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,106,662,000 after acquiring an additional 202,662 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $505.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $517.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $553.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $203.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.91 and a 1-year high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.09 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

