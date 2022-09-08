Insight Advisors LLC PA Sells 301 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,901,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 88,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $551.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $566.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $557.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $216.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.07.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

