Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,266 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $887,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.96.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.71.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

