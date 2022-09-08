Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,488,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,035,000 after purchasing an additional 161,568 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 68,115 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 32.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 31,254 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $556,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 13.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 140,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 16,492 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intel Stock Performance

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.65 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

