Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG):

9/8/2022 – Interpublic Group of Companies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Redburn Partners.

9/8/2022 – Interpublic Group of Companies is now covered by analysts at ING Group. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

8/25/2022 – Interpublic Group of Companies is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2022 – Interpublic Group of Companies is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – Interpublic Group of Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $36.00.

7/22/2022 – Interpublic Group of Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 116,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,338,162. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Interpublic Group of Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.77%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,785,000 after purchasing an additional 814,600 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 57.6% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at $361,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.9% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,390,000 after acquiring an additional 194,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

