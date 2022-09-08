Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.48 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.47 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $601.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $538.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $570.61.

Intuit Stock Up 0.9 %

INTU traded up $3.75 on Thursday, hitting $439.04. 1,096,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,746. Intuit has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.03, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $435.06 and its 200-day moving average is $432.77.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock worth $16,251,640. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

