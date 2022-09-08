Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $8,603,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $210.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $218.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

