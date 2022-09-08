Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,208 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 81,149 shares.The stock last traded at $297.42 and had previously closed at $298.43.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $305.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

