Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

ICMB opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) by 601.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

