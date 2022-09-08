Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Price Performance
ICMB opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $5.89.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is 333.33%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.