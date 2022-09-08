Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 8th (1COV, AAPL, AAVMY, ACCYY, ADBE, ADTN, AEO, AIR, ALB, ALV)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 8th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $169.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

was given a $201.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $185.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.20 ($11.43) to €11.10 ($11.33). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($38.78) to €28.10 ($28.67).

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $445.00 to $440.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €145.00 ($147.96) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $357.00 to $371.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €214.00 ($218.37) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $48.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39).

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $22.00 to $23.75. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $28.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $60.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $50.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $233.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €44.00 ($44.90) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $312.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $180.00 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €66.40 ($67.76) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.50. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) had its price target trimmed by Dawson James from $12.00 to $9.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $238.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €31.50 ($32.14) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 280 ($3.38). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$72.00 to C$80.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $68.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $74.00 to $77.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $290.00 to $328.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 47 ($0.57). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $282.00 to $269.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $298.00 to $274.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £138 ($166.75) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $70.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $50.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $118.00 to $97.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target trimmed by CL King from $45.00 to $26.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was given a $150.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $81.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$9.00 to C$7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €74.00 ($75.51) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $68.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $440.00 to $360.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $436.00 to $405.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61).

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $26.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $28.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $64.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $55.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €90.00 ($91.84) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$7.75. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $79.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €223.00 ($227.55) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.33 to $66.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $41.10 to $31.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $48.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from CHF 97 to CHF 88.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.00 ($2.04) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $25.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $31.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $78.00 to $79.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $65.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €106.00 ($108.16) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $248.00 to $205.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €32.00 ($32.65) to €30.00 ($30.61).

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €100.00 ($102.04) to €90.00 ($91.84).

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from €12.70 ($12.96) to €13.00 ($13.27).

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) was given a €8.40 ($8.57) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $3.00.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90).

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $133.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.60 ($14.90) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $26.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 92 to CHF 135.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $556.00 to $569.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $65.00 to $56.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $194.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €26.00 ($26.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.00 ($28.57).

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from CHF 580 to CHF 540.

