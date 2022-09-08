Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 8th (1COV, AAPL, AAVMY, ACCYY, ADBE, ADTN, AEO, AIR, ALB, ALV)

Posted by on Sep 8th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, September 8th:

Covestro (ETR:1COV) was given a €45.00 ($45.92) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $169.00 price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $201.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was given a $185.00 price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €11.20 ($11.43) to €11.10 ($11.33). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($38.78) to €28.10 ($28.67).

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from $445.00 to $440.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its target price trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $30.00 to $29.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc from $13.00 to $11.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $13.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $13.00 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €145.00 ($147.96) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $357.00 to $371.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €214.00 ($218.37) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $35.00 to $48.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39).

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target increased by Wolfe Research from $22.00 to $23.75. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $24.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $28.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $50.00 to $60.00. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $50.00 to $57.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $60.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $233.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $22.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) was given a €44.00 ($44.90) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $312.00 price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was given a $180.00 price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €66.40 ($67.76) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $10.50. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) had its price target trimmed by Dawson James from $12.00 to $9.50.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $238.00 to $250.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €31.50 ($32.14) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 280 ($3.38). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV) had its price target lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$72.00 to C$80.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target cut by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $68.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $74.00 to $77.00.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $290.00 to $328.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EnQuest (LON:ENQ) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 47 ($0.57). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink LLC from $14.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $282.00 to $269.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $107.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.00 to $19.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $298.00 to $274.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) was given a £138 ($166.75) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $30.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $70.00.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $65.00 to $50.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price reduced by Cowen Inc. from $118.00 to $97.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its price target trimmed by CL King from $45.00 to $26.00.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) had its target price lowered by Telsey Advisory Group from $25.00 to $22.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was given a $150.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $150.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GSK (LON:GSK) was given a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $99.00 to $81.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from C$9.00 to C$7.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €74.00 ($75.51) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $68.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $440.00 to $360.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $436.00 to $405.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61).

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $19.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $26.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $45.00 to $28.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $72.00 to $64.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $55.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €90.00 ($91.84) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $4.50 to $3.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$7.75. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $79.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $144.00 to $125.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €223.00 ($227.55) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.33 to $66.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $41.10 to $31.30. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $48.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from CHF 97 to CHF 88.

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) was given a €2.00 ($2.04) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $16.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $23.00 to $25.00.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink LLC from $27.00 to $31.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) had its target price raised by Truist Financial Co. from $57.00 to $62.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $82.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $78.00 to $79.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $123.00 to $120.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) had its target price lowered by B. Riley from $18.00 to $16.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its price target raised by Cowen Inc from $55.00 to $65.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Safran (EPA:SAF) was given a €106.00 ($108.16) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $248.00 to $205.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €32.00 ($32.65) to €30.00 ($30.61).

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €100.00 ($102.04) to €90.00 ($91.84).

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from €12.70 ($12.96) to €13.00 ($13.27).

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) was given a €8.40 ($8.57) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $38.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $7.00 to $3.00.

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($21.75) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90).

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $14.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Block (NYSE:SQ) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $99.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $135.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price reduced by UBS Group AG from $133.00 to $110.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Südzucker (ETR:SZU) was given a €14.60 ($14.90) target price by analysts at Warburg Research.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $18.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $34.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $23.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $26.00. UBS Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

u-blox (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 92 to CHF 135.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $556.00 to $569.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $58.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) had its price target trimmed by Wedbush from $65.00 to $56.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $155.00 to $165.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $194.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) had its target price reduced by MKM Partners from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $48.00 to $50.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) was given a €26.00 ($26.53) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) had its price target cut by Barclays PLC from €30.00 ($30.61) to €28.00 ($28.57).

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from CHF 580 to CHF 540.

