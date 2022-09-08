INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Stock Price Up 5.4%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 25,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 41,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

INVO Bioscience Stock Up 26.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of INVO Bioscience by 99,137.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 92,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of INVO Bioscience by 368.2% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of INVO Bioscience by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INVO Bioscience by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

