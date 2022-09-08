INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Stock Price Up 5.4%

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 25,956 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 41,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of INVO Bioscience to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
INVO Bioscience Stock Up 26.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On INVO Bioscience
INVO Bioscience Company Profile
INVO Bioscience, Inc, a commercial-stage fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. Its flagship product is the INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman's body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on INVO Bioscience (INVO)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for INVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.