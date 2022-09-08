ION Price Down 51.8% This Week (ION)

ION (ION) traded 66% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $78,042.06 and approximately $42.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ION has traded 51.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00023978 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000077 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001668 BTC.

EOS Force (EOSC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BiFi (BIFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC.

WMT (WMT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Effect Network (EFX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DisciplesDAO (DCT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,792,253 coins and its circulating supply is 13,892,253 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ION

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

