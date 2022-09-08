iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Boosted by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.4% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Wright Fund Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,059,395,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 537.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,384,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $649,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,560 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 142.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,228,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,024,000 after acquiring an additional 721,920 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $86,237,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 794,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,795,000 after acquiring an additional 612,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,310,277. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.26. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.42 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.