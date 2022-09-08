iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stake Lifted by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,197,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 13.3% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC owned 0.97% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $58,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.3% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.3% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.09. 11,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,126,047. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $51.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

