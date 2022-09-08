iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC

Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 289,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,304,389. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $64.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.45.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.