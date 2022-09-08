iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,083 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned about 1.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $48,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 147.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.88. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.