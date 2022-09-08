iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Doyle Wealth Management

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.26. 47,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424,192. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.97 and a 12-month high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.70.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

