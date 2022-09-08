iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.34. The stock had a trading volume of 906,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,772,744. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

