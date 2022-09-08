iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Raised by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,898,000 after acquiring an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,140,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,350,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,494,000 after acquiring an additional 190,633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $240.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.40. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

