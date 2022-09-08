iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 246.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 110,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,094,000 after purchasing an additional 78,526 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 226.8% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 94,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,837,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 462,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,309 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $402.42. 290,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,816,164. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.60.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.