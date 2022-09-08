iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,946,000 after acquiring an additional 508,168 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 426,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,804,000 after acquiring an additional 358,064 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after acquiring an additional 313,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 719.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 244,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 214,351 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,231,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,268,000 after acquiring an additional 148,255 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $99.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.35 and a 200-day moving average of $102.61. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

