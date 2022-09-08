Ispolink Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ISP)

Ispolink (ISP) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Ispolink coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ispolink has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ispolink has a market cap of $2.14 million and $538,267.00 worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,147.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005379 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00038241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00134468 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022982 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink (CRYPTO:ISP) is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,756,425,785 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink.

Ispolink Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ispolink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

