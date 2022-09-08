ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) Receives GBX 480.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 480.86 ($5.81).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ITM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 370 ($4.47) price target on ITM Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 225 ($2.72) to GBX 185 ($2.24) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 20th.

ITM stock opened at GBX 161 ($1.95) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 200.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 269.69. The company has a market capitalization of £987.18 million and a P/E ratio of -28.69. ITM Power has a twelve month low of GBX 154.80 ($1.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 527.50 ($6.37).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

