Jana Partners LLC Has $208.55 Million Stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Jana Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,235,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 496,082 shares during the quarter. Mercury Systems makes up about 13.5% of Jana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Jana Partners LLC owned approximately 5.61% of Mercury Systems worth $208,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 216,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

MRCY traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.98. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.28, a PEG ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Howard L. Lance acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Mercury Systems news, Director Howard L. Lance acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.59 per share, for a total transaction of $252,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brian E. Perry sold 931 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $47,909.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,043 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,072.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,156 shares of company stock valued at $776,637. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRCY. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.