Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Sold by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 977,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 455,167 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 199,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $587,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Divergent Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 97.1% during the first quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 459,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after acquiring an additional 226,549 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JMBS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.33. 600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,228. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.78.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.