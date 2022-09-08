Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Up 9.6%

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.16. 1,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 35,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.09.

Janux Therapeutics Stock Up 9.9 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 809.63% and a negative return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $2.37 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 21.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 34.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Articles

