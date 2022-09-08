JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €12.61 ($12.87) and last traded at €13.32 ($13.59). 240,048 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.62 ($13.90).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.40 ($15.71) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €16.90 ($17.24) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.80 ($14.08) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

JCDecaux Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is €15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.38.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

