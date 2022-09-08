Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DHT in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DHT’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s FY2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.08. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DHT. StockNews.com raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. DHT has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $8.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.11 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of DHT by 329.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in DHT in the second quarter worth about $88,000. 53.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.21%.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

