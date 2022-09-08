Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Kingfisher plc’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kingfisher in a report released on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kingfisher’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Get Kingfisher alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale cut Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kingfisher from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 245 ($2.96) to GBX 220 ($2.66) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 305 ($3.69) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

About Kingfisher

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $5.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. Kingfisher has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $10.28.

(Get Rating)

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing and franchising, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,470 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.