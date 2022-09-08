JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.87

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 55 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOFF Fintech Acquisition

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

About JOFF Fintech Acquisition

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

