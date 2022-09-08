John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.42 and a 12 month high of $14.30.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,373 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter.
About John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
