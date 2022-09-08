Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) Shares Down 20%

Shares of Juventus Football Club S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Rating) dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. Approximately 4,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 9,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Juventus Football Club Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.

About Juventus Football Club

(Get Rating)

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It is also involved in licensing television and media rights; sponsorship activities; direct retail, e-commerce, and brand licensing for the creation of products, as well as the marketing of additional services to fans; management of players' registration rights; sale of advertising space; and operation of a stadium and museum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Juventus Football Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juventus Football Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.