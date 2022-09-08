Kambria Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $123,506.00 (KAT)

Kambria (KAT) traded down 16.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Kambria has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $123,506.00 worth of Kambria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kambria coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Kambria has traded up 27% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kambria alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,281.81 or 0.99977855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038421 BTC.

Kambria Coin Profile

Kambria (KAT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Kambria’s total supply is 3,098,854,700 coins and its circulating supply is 2,186,060,823 coins. Kambria’s official website is kambria.io. The Reddit community for Kambria is /r/KambriaOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kambria’s official Twitter account is @katzcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kambria’s official message board is medium.com/kambria-network.

Buying and Selling Kambria

According to CryptoCompare, “Kambria is a crypto-empowered, open-source decentralized open innovation platform for AI & Robotics. Using their platform, users can collaborate in researching, developing and commercializing innovative ideas and get rewarded for their contributions. The purpose of KAT is not only to facilitate the interactions and transactions of the key stakeholders on the platform, but also to align their incentives with the long-term success of the community. As people collaborate to grow the ecosystem, everyone will benefit through KATs. Making the incentives for the innovators/developers fair and sufficient is absolutely Kambria's top priority.Through partnerships with government agencies, top universities and leading companies, Kambria is dedicated to building a sustainable open innovation ecosystem to change the way we innovate and to accelerate advanced technology development and industry adoption.KAT is an ERC20 token that powers the Kambria ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kambria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kambria should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kambria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kambria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kambria and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.