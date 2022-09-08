Kanen Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Kanen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,068 shares during the quarter. Data I/O makes up 1.4% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned about 9.38% of Data I/O worth $2,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Data I/O by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 225,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Data I/O by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 38,579 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Data I/O by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAIO remained flat at $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,730. Data I/O Co. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $7.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56.

Data I/O Profile

Data I/O Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

