Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.10

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Kelly Services Trading Down 2.4 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $575.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04.
Kelly Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet acquired 11,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kelly Services
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kelly Services (KELYA)
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.