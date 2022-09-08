Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.10

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.18, with a volume of 687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Kelly Services Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $19.85. The stock has a market cap of $575.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Kelly Services ( NASDAQ:KELYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald R. Parfet acquired 11,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $201,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 5.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 163,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $913,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kelly Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 172,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

