Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KMT. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. Kennametal has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,707,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,739,000 after purchasing an additional 790,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,588,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,320,000 after acquiring an additional 98,829 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,632,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,605,000 after acquiring an additional 736,816 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,224,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,999,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,813,000 after acquiring an additional 133,553 shares during the last quarter.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

