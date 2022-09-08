Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.44

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.44 and traded as low as $99.04. Kerry Group shares last traded at $100.25, with a volume of 16,497 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Kerry Group from €124.00 ($126.53) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kerry Group from €110.00 ($112.24) to €116.00 ($118.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Kerry Group from €150.00 ($153.06) to €135.00 ($137.76) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kerry Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,388.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.82 and a 200 day moving average of $105.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

