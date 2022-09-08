Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.
Key Tronic stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.54.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
