Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-$0.10 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million.

Key Tronic Stock Up 2.0 %

Key Tronic stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.57 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Key Tronic in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; automated tape winding; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

