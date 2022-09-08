KeyCorp Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report issued on Monday, September 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Maravai LifeSciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.75 per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

MRVI opened at $20.70 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.72. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

