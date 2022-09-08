Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.94-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.48-$7.48 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.51. 5,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,641. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $127.93 and a one year high of $209.08. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.50.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.23.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, with a total value of $68,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,435.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 419 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.