KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Trading 0.9% Higher

KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.60 and last traded at $37.38. 76,512 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 48,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF Trading Down 3.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMLM. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $338,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,373,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,302,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF by 1,691.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,627,000.

