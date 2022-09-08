Kidpik (PIK) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kidpik to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kidpik and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kidpik alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million -$5.95 million -2.15 Kidpik Competitors $32.05 billion $1.91 billion -8.29

Kidpik’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik. Kidpik is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik -33.94% -62.91% -35.98% Kidpik Competitors -6.01% -43.71% -6.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Kidpik and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.8% of Kidpik shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kidpik and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kidpik Competitors 72 556 2503 37 2.79

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 41.14%. Given Kidpik’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kidpik has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Kidpik peers beat Kidpik on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kidpik

(Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.