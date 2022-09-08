Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ KC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. 16,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,563. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $589.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

