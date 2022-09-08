Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ KC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.42. 16,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,563. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $589.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.
Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.
