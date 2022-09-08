Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 147,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNTE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69.

Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 209.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 142,804 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Western Standard LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,296,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 224,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 76,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 29,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.