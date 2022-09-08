Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) dropped 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.40 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 674 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 147,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KNTE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kinnate Biopharma from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.
Kinnate Biopharma Stock Up 4.7 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69.
Institutional Trading of Kinnate Biopharma
Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile
Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kinnate Biopharma (KNTE)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.